Handle IB 7/40 | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.321-248.0Handle to mount on the nozzle extension. For easy two handed working.
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 170 x 65
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com