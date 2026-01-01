HD Trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 | Kärcher

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HD Trailer
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.524-954.201
Flow Rate (l/h)
400 - 930
Water feed temperature (°C)
60
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
40 - 230 / 4 - 23
Petrol
Motor manufacturer
Honda
Motor type
GX 390
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
600
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3382 x 1496 x 1435
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas