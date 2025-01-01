Free Shipping Over €50
Stationary high pressure unit
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.509-501.2
Pressure (bar / MPa)
80 160 / 8 16 16
Flow Rate (l/h)
700 2000
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 85
Motor starting
Soft start
(Piece(s))
1
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
860 x 595 x 580
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas