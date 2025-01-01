The Kärcher HDC range consists of three models - Classic, Standard and Advanced. These units can be configured specifically to meet customers’ requirements due to the diversity of the base units and the variety of accessories available. The innovative engineering and sophisticated features of Kärcher’s HDC units offer many advantages. Maximum performance combined with ease of use, longevity and a high degree of safety characterise the HDC range. Whatever your specific requirements are for high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher will be happy to advise you in planning your stationary system.

Durable and sturdy Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs. Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. 4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. High machine safety Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motor and water. Leakage protection and soft start. Automatic shutdown if the minimum quantity is not reached during the water removal. Configurable device Frame and/or casing in stainless steel are available as an option. High flexibility Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure Frame and casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard). 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) upon request. Is ready for use quickly at any time Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached. Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements. Can be used by two persons at the same time. Is ready for use quickly at any time Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts when the gun is operated. This enables easy working from any extraction point. For rapid cleaning at different locations. Robust design for harsh working conditions Designed for daily use. Can be used under tough working conditions. Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.