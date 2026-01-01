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    HEPA filter cartridge | Kärcher

    Cylindrical air filter with blue top and diamond-patterned mesh exterior.

    HEPA filter cartridge

    Part number: 8.634-529.0

    HEPA filter cartridge with carbon content for dust-free and odour-reduced exhaust air recirculation.
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