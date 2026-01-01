HEPA filter cartridge | Kärcher

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Part number: 8.634-529.0HEPA filter cartridge with carbon content for dust-free and odour-reduced exhaust air recirculation.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
multicoloured
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
235 x 145 x 145
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com