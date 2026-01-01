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    HEPA | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner filter with white pleated surface, oval shape, and plastic casing.

    HEPA

    Part number: 2.885-914.0

    HEPA 13 filter with a separation degree of 99.5% certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.
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