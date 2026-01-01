HEPA | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.885-914.0HEPA 13 filter with a separation degree of 99.5% certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
72 x 81 x 32
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com