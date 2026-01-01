Hinged Cover Bucket 4 L | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-187.0Replacement hinged lid for our 4-litre colour coded buckets - order number 5.999-049.0, 5.999-050.0, 5.999-051.0 and 6.999-186.0.
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
165 x 240 x 22
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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