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    Industrial vacuum IVM 60/ 36-3 H ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a silver cylindrical body, black top, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 60/ 36-3 H ACD

    Part number: 9.990-524.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
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