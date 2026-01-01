Industrial vacuum IVM 60/ 36-3 H ACD | Kärcher

Reliable and durable middle class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 H ACD of dust class H for practically universal vacuuming of any kind of combustible solids outside an ATEX zone. The powerful vacuum cleaner works with three individually controlled motors in 240v operation, the large 60-litre collection tank also allows for larger quantities to be collected. In addition to the H-filter, the machine has a large PTFE star filter of dust class M and the innovative Pull and Clean filter-cleaning system for uninterrupted dedusting during operation. High-quality components such as the collection tank and filter tank made of acid-resistant stainless steel or the very robust steel chassis ensure a long service life, large wheels take the hard work out of moving it from place to place.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Dust class H Overall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up hazardous and flammable solids. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Fitted with three blower motors Three powerful fans for impressive cleaning performance. Individually controlled motors mean the suction power can be adjusted as required. Features large star filter and additional cartridge filter For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Two-step filter system and optimum separation degree for maximum safety.