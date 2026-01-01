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    Industrial vacuum IVR 60 /24-2 Sc H ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with grey cylindrical body and wheeled base.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR 60 /24-2 Sc H ACD

    Part number: 9.990-642.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
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