Industrial vacuum IVR 60 /30 Sc H ACD | Kärcher

The IVR 60/30 Sc H ACD industrial vacuum cleaner can be used in both mobile and stationary applications in non-explosive areas to collect flamable dusts , and features dust class H filter engineering, which ensures the safe vacuuming of small quantities of fine swarf and combustible and hazardous types of dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The machine features a rated input power of 3 kW, a low-maintenance three-phase motor and powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2), making it ideal for three-shift continuous operation. An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it possible to conveniently empty the 60 ltr container without having to remove the drive head. The low-dust emptying system also includes an optional polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose, thereby also ensuring safe disposal. Thanks to the durable, washable pocket filter and simple, manual filter cleaning using a shaking lever, constant suction power is guaranteed at all times. The sound-damped drive unit keeps operation quiet.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Particularly robust, particularly flexible With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Wear-resistant side channel compressor With 3 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming small amounts of dust and solid materials. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation. Convenient, manual filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with large pocket filter For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Also suitable for large quantities of dust. Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.