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    Industrial vacuum IVR 60 /30 Sc H ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical metal body, mounted on a wheeled base.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR 60 /30 Sc H ACD

    Part number: 9.990-644.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
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