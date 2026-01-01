Industrial deduster IVR ID 130/22 with arm | Kärcher

The ID 130/22 dust removal system with arm has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor for high volume flows, and is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf, hazardous and general dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Thanks to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. The extraction arm supports itself with gas springs and has external joints that extend the working radius to a total length of 3 metres. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the set-down trolley allows for the 170-litre container to be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.

Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust. Simple and safe emptying without removing the drive head Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying. Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.