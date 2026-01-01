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    Industrial deduster IVR ID 130/22 with arm | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial dust extractor with flexible hose and metal arm, mounted on wheels.

    Industrial deduster

    IVR ID 130/22 with arm

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 9.990-920.0

    • Ready for immediate use thanks to suction arm
    • Very quiet IE3 radial fan
    • 170-litre stainless steel collection container
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