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Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.280-171.0
Traction drive
hydraulic
Drive – Power (kW)
6.3
Drive type
Petrol
Max. area performance (m²/h)
7000
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
8890
Working width (mm)
730
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1270
Waste container (l)
120
Climbing ability (%)
18
Working speed (km/h)
7
Filter area (m²)
6
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
572.9
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
570
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
575
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1700 x 1195 x 1370
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Manual
Application areas