Whether you are working in very dusty outdoor areas or well ventilated indoor areas: The robust KM 100/120 R G ride-on sweeper from Kärcher impresses with its great versatility, excellent sweeping results and a great many options to be adjusted to individual customer requirements. Thanks to the floating roller brush, it effortlessly deals with a wide variety of floor textures, while the large waste container capacity of 120 litres, the swivelling side brush and a working speed of 7 km/h ensure comprehensive and rapid sweeping that does not damage the furniture or machine. Users benefit from simple and ergonomic operation, convenient and automatic high container emptying (up to 152 cm) and the excellent view of the areas to be cleaned. A proven round-filter system with a filter area of 6 m² enables continues sweeping with virtually no dust – the automatic filter cleaning doubles the filter service life and protects the user's health regardless of the volume of dirt. In addition, optional attachment kits make it possible to customise the equipment even further to meet practically all customer requirements.

High productivity Excellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes. Convenient and safe operation High level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors. Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt. Simple maintenance and very easy servicing All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required. Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.