Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with grey body, black seat, steering wheel, and yellow brush, designed for professional cleaning.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 100/120 R G

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.280-171.0

    • 1000 mm working width, 6000 m²/h area performance, 120 l container volume
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