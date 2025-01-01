Shop our best deals this month!

    The right solution for any industry

    Whether a municipality or a large city, a service provider or industry, at the airport or in the vineyard – your requirements match our skills. Our customised solutions for your field of application will be sure to impress.

    Municipal vehicles from Kärcher Municipal are made for year-round use

    Cities and municipalities

    Municipal vehicles from Kärcher Municipal are made for year-round use: our powerful and versatile range of vehicles delivering from 26 to 156 hp (18.9–115 kW) and the wide range of implements guarantee maximum operational flexibility for the core tasks of winter service, sweeping, cleaning, green area maintenance and weed removal.

    The characteristic articulated steering and compact dimensions ensure the smallest turning circles and best suitability for pavements and underground car parks. Drivers enjoy the high level of operating, working and seating comfort – and depending on the model, also benefit from modern two-person cabs. Due to intuitive operating concepts, learning times are short, and the same applies to set-up and maintenance times.

    In addition to purchase, we offer municipalities a range of attractive rental and financing models to flexibly meet their needs. Added to this is perhaps the most efficient service offering on the market: a comprehensive network of sales and service partners, rapid spare parts supply and worldwide service readiness ensure high vehicle availability.

    Areas of application

    Pavements, alleys, streets, squares, urban areas, parks, green spaces, sports fields, residential areas, bus stops, public facilities, cycle paths, cemeteries, cross-country ski trails, (winter) hiking trails

    Large cities and metropolises

    Everything is that bit bigger, everything is just a bit different – the municipal sector in metropolises demands a lot from manufacturers. The expanded spaces, the high infrastructure density as well as the legal and economic framework conditions result in a requirement profile that only a few providers can meet. Kärcher Municipal can do it all – as an example, currently in Frankfurt, Paris, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Moscow and Ottawa.

    Added to this is perhaps the most efficient service offering on the market: a comprehensive network of sales and service partners, rapid spare parts supply and worldwide service readiness ensure high vehicle availability.

    The municipal equipment from Kärcher Municipal is also convincing when it comes to the important issue of cost-effectiveness: thanks to true multifunctionality, the investment, operating and maintenance costs are significantly lower than when operating single-purpose vehicles.

    Areas of application

    Pavements, alleys, streets, squares, green spaces, sports fields, urban areas, parks, residential areas, bus stops, public facilities, cycle paths and cemeteries

    Kärcher municipal machines are also suitable for large cities and metropolises
    Kärcher Municipal vehicles are made for the service sector

    Service providers and industry

    Whether residential complex, industrial site, school or medical facility: the cleaning and maintenance tasks in facility management are just as diverse as those in public spaces. And they place equally high demands on the vehicle fleet. Kärcher Municipal vehicles are made for the job: our versatile range of vehicles and attachments guarantees maximum operational flexibility for the core tasks of winter service, green area maintenance, cleaning and weed removal.

    In addition to purchase, we offer a range of attractive rental and leasing models to flexibly meet your needs. Added to this is perhaps the most efficient service offering on the market: a comprehensive network of sales and service partners, rapid spare parts supply and worldwide service readiness ensure high vehicle availability.

    The bottom line is that, in facility management and industry, everything is in favour of the vehicles from Kärcher – so when would you like to talk about it?

    Areas of application

    Car parks, parking and underground car parks, roads, footpaths and cycle paths as well as squares and lawns of company premises, residential complexes, kindergartens, schools, universities, medical facilities and shopping centres

    Airports

    Our robust vehicles with proven winter and summer service technology are already successfully in use at many international airports. They clean aprons and taxiways, absorb oil and other liquids, mow green areas and remove weeds. Especially in winter, they provide valuable services in reliably clearing stands and access routes for aircraft, as well as in numerous sweeping and gritting tasks.

    Thanks to the three implement interfaces, only one vehicle is required for all applications. A high-quality vehicle concept with simple operability and ease of maintenance as well as our worldwide service readiness and fast spare parts supply guarantee high vehicle availability – 365 days a year.

    As a premium German manufacturer, we meet the high safety, environmental and quality claims typical of the industry with the processing of high-quality components and materials, certified production processes, state-of-the-art engine technology and a comprehensive safety concept.

    And when it comes to implementing special requests, our motto is "nothing is impossible".

    Areas of application

    Aprons, stands, access roads, footpaths, parking spaces, green areas

    Kärcher vehicles with proven winter and summer service technology are in use at airports
    Articulated Kärcher and Holder vehicle models for viticulture and fruit growing

    Viticulture and fruit growing

    If you ask farmers working in fruit growing or viticulture about the ideal tractor for the wide range of tasks involved in the maintenance and care of their plants and plantations, you will always get similar answers: it must be manoeuvrable, narrow and compact. Strong and yet gentle on the soil. It should have good climbing ability and be safe and easy to handle in every situation. High hydraulic performance, standardised interfaces and quick equipment changes are just as much on the wish list as the "basics" of robustness, economy and durability.

    The articulated Holder vehicle models delivering 65 to 129 hp have all this on board. With their compact dimensions, outstanding manoeuvrability and generous 360° all-round visibility, they facilitate work in vineyards and fruit plantations, especially in narrow rows and headlands, and guarantee precise and efficient work results. The low weight and four equally sized wheels protect the ground, and thanks to powerful engines and all-wheel drive, even slopes of up to 45° are no problem for some of our articulated models – along with exemplary driving, operating and cab comfort as well as a high level of safety.

    Areas of application

    Vineyards and fruit plantations: apple growing, soft fruit, cherry growing and other special crops.

    Parking area maintenance

    With municipal vehicles from Kärcher Municipal, car park operators have just the ticket for cleaning their car parks and underground car parks. Vehicle widths from under 1.10 metres and vehicle heights from under 2 metres ensure unrestricted suitability for use even in the most difficult conditions. There's also a green light on the scales, because the maximum total weight including implements for these models is below the legal maximum for pavements (3.5 t).

    The characteristic articulated steering and fine-tuned sweeper-suction combinations make sweeping out narrow parking bays and access ways just as efficient as cleaning large parking levels, and thanks to their hydrostatic drive and four equally sized wheels, the vehicles also have impressive climbing ability in underground car park exits. In addition, the municipal vehicles from Kärcher Municipal are also a reliable partner for winter maintenance work in and around the car park. The precise work performance reduces manual rework to a minimum.

    Areas of application

    Car parks, underground car parks, parking spaces, streets, pavements

    Parking area maintenance
    Military

    Military

    When it comes to cleaning barracks grounds and maintaining areas used for military purposes, operators are largely left to their own devices for security reasons. The demands on the technical equipment are therefore particularly high: reliability and versatility are characteristics that are highly valued on military bases. Our multifunctional and powerful system vehicles and sweepers have both: as true all-rounders, they perform versatile tasks such as clearing snow, mowing grass, sweeping squares or collecting leaves, and they can also transport machines and materials at up to 60 km/h.

    Drivers enjoy the well thought-out, intuitive operating concepts, the high level of working and seating comfort – and depending on the model, also benefit from modern two-person cabs that are approved for work use, in addition to easy service access for maintenance and care.

    Added to this is perhaps the most efficient service offering on the market: a comprehensive network of sales and service partners, rapid spare parts supply and worldwide service readiness ensure high vehicle availability.

    Areas of application

    Administrative buildings, barracks grounds, parks, military training areas and airports