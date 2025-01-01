Municipal vehicles from Kärcher Municipal are made for year-round use: our powerful and versatile range of vehicles delivering from 26 to 156 hp (18.9–115 kW) and the wide range of implements guarantee maximum operational flexibility for the core tasks of winter service, sweeping, cleaning, green area maintenance and weed removal.

The characteristic articulated steering and compact dimensions ensure the smallest turning circles and best suitability for pavements and underground car parks. Drivers enjoy the high level of operating, working and seating comfort – and depending on the model, also benefit from modern two-person cabs. Due to intuitive operating concepts, learning times are short, and the same applies to set-up and maintenance times.

In addition to purchase, we offer municipalities a range of attractive rental and financing models to flexibly meet their needs. Added to this is perhaps the most efficient service offering on the market: a comprehensive network of sales and service partners, rapid spare parts supply and worldwide service readiness ensure high vehicle availability.

Areas of application

Pavements, alleys, streets, squares, urban areas, parks, green spaces, sports fields, residential areas, bus stops, public facilities, cycle paths, cemeteries, cross-country ski trails, (winter) hiking trails