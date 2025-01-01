Free Shipping Over €50
Our Kärcher Municipal service promise encompasses your vehicles for value preservation and reliability. Your satisfaction is our goal: with our variety of services, you and your vehicle are the focus and can benefit from the highest availability, quality and competence.
With regular maintenance, you can enjoy your municipal vehicles and sweepers for a long time. Insist on original spare parts and accessories from Kärcher Municipal so that your municipal vehicle remains an original and is as ready for use as it was on the first day, even after many years.
Our high-quality vehicle parts are precisely matched to each vehicle. With Kärcher Municipal original parts, your vehicle remains an original for life – right down to the last screw! We also stock an extensive range of original spare and wear parts for implements.
We have developed the Kärcher service packages so that your vehicles are ready to use at any time. These bring together our combined technical expertise and in-depth application knowledge to create optimal solutions. You can choose freely between the various packages. In this way, you get precisely the services that best meet your individual demands.
Every service package is tailored precisely to suit your specific needs. The range of services includes inspections as part of annual prescribed safety tests in accordance with the accident prevention regulation (UVV inspection), timely maintenance and flat-rate full service.
The Kärcher Inspect service package includes the annual safety inspection in accordance with accident prevention regulations (UVV inspection). Your vehicle will receive an inspection sticker and you will receive the inspection report showing the condition of the vehicle. This allows you to always be on the safe side, and you will also be competently advised by our service technicians.
Kärcher Maintain includes the services of Kärcher Inspect and additional regular preventive maintenance services for your vehicle. This can prevent vehicle breakdowns, increase the service life of vehicles and save you valuable time and money. We only use original Kärcher spare parts.
Kärcher Full Service includes the services of Kärcher Inspect and Kärcher Maintain and additionally the replacement of vehicle-specific wear parts such as brake pads, brake discs, and brake drums. This maximizes your vehicle's operational readiness and minimizes downtimes. With Kärcher Full Service, you have maximum cost control over the entire contract term.
The complete workload including all travel expenses are already included in the respective service package price.
As a premium manufacturer of multifunctional implement carriers and sweepers for municipal use, we know that, in addition to high-quality products, professional support and reliable service are the basis for satisfied customers. As a customer, you will receive expert support from our own Kärcher Municipal mobile service and service centres or from our service partners. This means you can take advantage of an exclusive range of services and benefit directly from the expertise of our specialists.
Whether you have broken down or it is necessary for maintenance or repair – we will collect your Kärcher or Holder vehicle for you and bring it back to you after the repair. Alternatively, we can commission a forwarding agency and organise transport for you, so you don't have to worry about it yourself.
The workshop comes to you! Our qualified and trained service technicians come to you with the necessary expertise. The service vehicles are well equipped with diagnostic devices and tools, so nothing stands in the way of after-sales service or repair on your premises. What's more: in the winter season, we offer a 24/7 on-call service.
Our experienced and qualified personnel carry out maintenance and repairs quickly and professionally – regardless of whether mechanical, electrical or hydraulic work is required. Service staff attend regular training events and pursue qualifications, ensuring that every task carried out on your Kärcher and Holder vehicle is done correctly. In this way, we guarantee you fast and smooth maintenance and repair.
We are happy to take care of the official inspections, such as the main inspection* and the safety inspection on your Holder or Kärcher vehicle and the corresponding implements. Make an individual appointment at our service workshops.
* We carry out the main inspection in cooperation with an officially recognised inspection organisation.
We offer professional cleaning of your air conditioning system as well as regular maintenance and repair. In this way, you ensure flawless operation, increase the service life of your air conditioning and keep a cool head at all times, even in hot temperatures!
Do you already have a Kärcher or Holder vehicle and would like to have it reconditioned, or you have had an accident? We will not let you down! In our own Kärcher Municipal service centres, we carry out even the most extensive complete overhauls.
The used portal offers a large selection of used vehicles directly from the manufacturer or one of our numerous sales partners.
Knowledge ensures satisfied customers! Whether it's application, sales or service – only trained professionals are equipped to effectively convince our customers of the benefits of Kärcher and our products.
The Kärcher MTEC training concept offers content on municipal equipment, with our products specifically tailored to the needs of the respective target group. Our trainers have many years of experience and impart knowledge with a focus on practical application in a manner which is precisely tailored to the group of participants.
Through modular training units that build on each other and interlock, we use the best possible methods to train anyone, from beginners to experienced professionals. Current topics and innovations are integrated flexibly and promptly into the training programme.
Thanks to the modular concept, we can also design your individual training specifically according to your requirements, even at your location – get in contact!
By combining live webinars with a trainer and classroom training, we offer a modern training concept that uniquely combines the advantages of both forms of training. With a large proportion of workshops, even in the online modules, we achieve exactly the right balance between theory and practice.
Our goal is the continuous further qualification of the participants in order to guarantee the excellent Kärcher Service that you expect.
Proper handling and safe operation are basic prerequisites for effective and economical operation of a municipal machine. Our trainers will train you and your drivers intensively on your individual situation, i.e. your vehicle type and implement. The knowledge gained will support you in optimal handling to exploit the full potential of Kärcher vehicles. You also receive important tips on occupational safety and the avoidance of accidents. Take the chance to exercise your driving skills and/or those of your drivers. And also get valuable tips on assembly and disassembly of machines as well as daily maintenance.
Would you like to experience a Kärcher vehicle as part of a driver training course? Simply get in touch!
Modern technology in compact municipal vehicles requires extensive expertise in service. In our technical training courses, we intensively examine all mechanical, hydraulic and electrical components of Kärcher vehicles. We teach error diagnostics and structured troubleshooting using modern means, while valuable information on optimal maintenance rounds off our training courses. We enable the technician to eliminate faults quickly and professionally and ensure smooth operation.
Our partners will soon find all information, modules and dates on the extranet. Book your next training course today!
Do you still have questions or would you like to book an individual training course? Talk to us!
Furthermore, we have an extensive Kärcher Municipal service technician network in the field that will be happy to provide you with active support.To request an on-site service technician, contact us here:
Telephone: +49 7121 930729-308
E-Mail: servicetechniker@municipal.kaercher.com
Mahdenstr. 8
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Telephone: +49 (0) 7121 930729 210
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 930729 418
E-mail: werkstatt-reutlingen@municipal.kaercher.com
Opening hours
Monday–Friday: 7:00–12:00 and 13:00–16:30
Am Helweg 19
31655 Stadthagen
Germany
Telephone: +49 (0) 5721 994 9340
Fax: +49 (0) 5721 994 93410
E-mail: werkstatt-stadthagen@municipal.kaercher.com
Opening hours
Monday–Thursday: 7:00–16:00 Friday: 7:00–15:00
Whether demonstration, advice, sales or repair – find your personal Kärcher Municipal sales partner for our municipal vehicles here.