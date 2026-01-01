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    Nozzle lightning for IB 7/40 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle head with six circular openings and a central threaded connector.

    Nozzle lightning for IB 7/40

    Part number: 2.815-011.0

    Illuminator can be screwed onto the jet gun to light up the work area.
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