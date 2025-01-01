Shop Spring Deals!

    White Kärcher PartsPro PC Bio 20 container with label showing cleaning agent use.

    PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 20

    Part number: 6.295-261.0

    Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Ideal for cleaning sensitive metals, e.g. aluminium, silver, titanium, etc., to remove oil, grease and other contamination.
