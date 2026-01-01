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    Pistol M22 155°C with package | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with black and yellow design, featuring a textured grip and metal connectors.

    Pistol M22 155°C with package

    Part number: 4.760-843.0

    High-quality Classic spray gun with robust valve. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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