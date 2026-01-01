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    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 81 barrel with label detailing product information.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency

    Part number: 6.295-645.0

    Universal high-pressure cleaning concentrate for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. With the eco!efficiency formulation, it is especially economical, effective and environmentally friendly.
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