PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency

Part number: 6.295-642.0Universal high-pressure cleaning concentrate for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. With the eco!efficiency formulation, it is especially economical, effective and environmentally friendly.
Packaging size (l)
2.5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
4
pH value
12.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas