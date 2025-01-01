Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher PressurePro Professional cleaning solution bottle with yellow cap, featuring eco efficiency label and product information.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 eco!efficiency

    Part number: 6.295-642.0

    Universal high-pressure cleaning concentrate for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. With the eco!efficiency formulation, it is especially economical, effective and environmentally friendly.
