PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 eco!efficiency

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-647.0Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent with special eco!efficiency formula. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
12
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas