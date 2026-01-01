Refuse collector grey Smile 20 120L | Kärcher

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Part number: 9.212-026.0120 L bag holder with lid, pedal and 125 mm back wheels and 80 mm front wheels.
Material
PP
Capacity (l)
120
Colour
Grey/white
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
11.5
Package weight (kg)
13.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
990 x 540 x 1140
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
990 x 540 x 1140
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information