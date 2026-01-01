☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Roller Wringer | Kärcher

    Turquoise Kärcher hose reel with grey handle, standing upright on a white background.

    Roller Wringer

    Part number: 6.999-195.0

    Replacement roller press for cleaning trolley 6.999-080.0 and bucket cart 6.999-021.0.
    Make an enquiry