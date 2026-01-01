Roller Wringer | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-195.0Replacement roller press for cleaning trolley 6.999-080.0 and bucket cart 6.999-021.0.
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 280 x 550
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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