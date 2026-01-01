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    Round blasting nozzle, large | Kärcher

    Silver and black cylindrical nozzle attachment, with a textured square end, lying on a white surface.

    Round blasting nozzle, large

    Part number: 4.574-029.0

    Very compact and handy, aggressive round jet nozzle for midsize areas, higher air consumption.
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