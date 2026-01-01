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    Round jet nozzle, small | Kärcher

    Silver and black cylindrical nozzle attachment, likely for a Kärcher cleaning device, on a white background.

    Round jet nozzle, small

    Part number: 4.574-028.0

    Very compact and handy, aggressive round jet nozzle for small areas, low air consumption.
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