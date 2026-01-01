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    Round spray nozzle long L2P Ø4mm | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher spray lance with a cylindrical connector, lying on a white background.

    Round spray nozzle long L2P Ø4mm

    Part number: 4.574-142.0

    Long round jet power nozzle for dry ice cleaning systems from Kärcher. For abrasive applications: removing stubborn encrustations, paint, oil or soot. With quick-change system.
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