Round spray nozzle long L2P Ø4mm | Kärcher

The long round jet nozzle can be used to effectively clean components, injection moulds or robotic lawnmowers with dry ice blasting systems. Made of robust stainless steel and aluminium, it is ideal for abrasive and detailed applications and effortlessly removes even the most stubborn dirt and encrustations caused by oils, grease, lubricants and soot. Thanks to the integrated quick-change system, the nozzle can be handled quickly and conveniently.

Long, abrasive jet contour High performance results in the effortless removal of extremely stubborn deposits too. Very low consumption of compressed air and CO₂. Quick-change system Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up. Robust, long-lasting design High-quality design made of stainless steel and aluminium.