Round spray nozzle, XL, extra long | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.574-047.045 cm round spray nozzle with innovative nozzle contour for maximum cleaning performance. The optimal solution for extremely stubborn dirt. Air flow rate index: XL.
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
490 x 39 x 39
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com