Safety Clip for Mop Frame 10 x | Kärcher

Part number : 9.212-152.0

VehiclePro Kärcher Polish Plus RM 831 is a vehicle care agent with maximum effectiveness for use in car wash systems with the "wax conservation" programme option. The special care formula provides wax conservation that lasts up to 6 months, effectively protecting the vehicle's paintwork from road dirt, insect residue, acid rain, road salt and other environmental influences that damage the paintwork. At the same time, the wax produces a high-gloss finish without leaving residues on glass surfaces or sticking to the wash brushes and nozzles of the system. In addition, Polish Plus RM 831 is effective with water hardness, free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons and is VDA-compliant. The surfactants it contains are also environmentally friendly, as they are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004.