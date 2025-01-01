SanitPro Deep Cleaner CA 10 C Eco

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-677.0Active, viscous deep cleaning concentrate with fresh fragrance for cleaning of soiled sanitary surfaces. Developed with a special gel formula for better adherence to vertical surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
12
pH value
1.8
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
366 x 232 x 298
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
