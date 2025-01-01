Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher SanitPro professional toilet cleaner bottle with pink cap, featuring cleaning instructions and product details on the label.

    SanitPro Deep Cleaner CA 10 C Eco

    Part number: 6.295-677.0

    Active, viscous deep cleaning concentrate with fresh fragrance for cleaning of soiled sanitary surfaces. Developed with a special gel formula for better adherence to vertical surfaces.
