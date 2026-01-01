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    Sponge filter, 1 Piece(s), LVS 1/1 Bp, LVS 1/2 Bp | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical foam filter with a hollow centre, standing upright against a white background.

    Sponge filter, 1 Piece(s), LVS 1/1 Bp, LVS 1/2 Bp

    Part number: 2.885-915.0

    The motor protection filter reliably protects the motor from dirt and extends the service life of the LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 1 piece.
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