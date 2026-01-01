Sponge filter, 1 Piece(s), LVS 1/1 Bp, LVS 1/2 Bp | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.885-915.0The motor protection filter reliably protects the motor from dirt and extends the service life of the LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 1 piece.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
52 x 52 x 62
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com