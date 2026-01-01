Spray hose, 3/4" | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.013-043.08 m spray hose with electric control cable and quick couplings, non-marking outer layer, silicone-free (3/4" diameter). Hoses without additional adaptor can be extended.
Weight (kg)
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
600 x 600 x 200
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com