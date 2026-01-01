Strainer grey Hermetic | Kärcher

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Part number: 9.212-157.0Grid used to pre-soak mops, to be used with 20 and 10 L Hermetic buckets.
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
540 x 205 x 30
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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