Shop Spring Deals!

    White Kärcher CA 40 R container with label detailing product information and an image of a modern building interior.

    SurfacePro Glass Cleaner CA 40 R eco!perform

    Part number: 6.295-688.0

    Ready-to-use, alcohol-based glass cleaner that dries quickly and streak-free. Also suitable for gentle cleaning of plastic surfaces. With EU Ecolabel certification.
    Make an enquiry