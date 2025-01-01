The principle of thermal weed control is based on a fundamental biochemical rule: most proteins denature from a temperature of roughly 42°C.

This means that the proteins change, break up and can no longer full their functions. The necessary heat can be generated and applied in a number of ways: directly as a ame or indirectly via thermal radiation, as hot water or steam. Hot water is the only chemical-free method that also reaches the roots.

Even if the roots are not completely destroyed straightaway, the weed is further weakened with each hot water application. If you apply hot water regularly from the beginning, regrowth is hampered and the required application frequency will decrease considerably even in the second year. As a rule of thumb, three to four treatments are suffcient in a year.