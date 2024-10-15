The 25-m long trickle hose is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. The water drips evenly from the hose across the entire length and lands exactly where it is needed. This ensures extremely efficient watering of hedges and bushes. The hose can be shortened as needed and extended using I-connectors or branched out with T-connectors (max. hose length: 50 m). The T-connector is recommended for connecting to the Kärcher Rain System®. With the adjustable outflow at the side the amount of water required can be optimally set for the trickle hose. The two-layer hose is free from cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The hose is ideally operated at up to 2 bar. The hose assembly does not require the use of any tools and is therefore very easy. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and traditional watering, works at up to 4 bar pressure and can be individually adapted to almost every type of garden.