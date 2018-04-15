The WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18 impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 15-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on top of the device is used for safely storing tools and small parts, such as screws and nails. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be packed away quickly and conveniently in the parking position provided on the bumper. In addition, the device boasts compact design, easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.