The WD 2 Plus V-15/6/18/C impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust and impact-resistant 15 l plastic container, a 6 m cable and a 1.8 m suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle and a fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter makes it possible to vacuum dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter and can be mounted on the filter basket by turning it clockwise. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on the device head is used for safely storing tools and small parts. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzles to be stored quickly and conveniently. In addition, the device boasts space-saving storage, easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.