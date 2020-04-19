Top cleaning results on delicate surfaces using the supplied suction brush set with soft bristles: the WD 3 S V-19/4/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner suction brush kit is a powerful and energy-efficient entry-level device with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device stands out for its compact design, a robust 19-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable, a 2-metre suction hose, removable handle, clips floor nozzle and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without even having to change the filter. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose can be neatly packed away to save space by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stowed away on the cable hook, while tubes and floor nozzles are stored on the bumper. With the Pull & Push locking system, opening and closing the container couldn't be simpler. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Also clever: tools and small parts can be stored on the surface on the device head. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle makes it comfortable to carry.