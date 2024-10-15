FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752, 200l
Highly alkaline industrial deep cleaner and coating remover for tackling the most stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination, as well as coatings from alkali-resistant floors.
Highly alkaline FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752 from Kärcher, developed both for removing coatings and for powerful deep cleaning of various surfaces and floor coverings in industrial environments. Depending on the requirements, this agent, which is intended for mechanical application with single disc machines or scrubber dryers, can be used in the 1-step method for cleaning or in the 2-step method for removing coatings. It reliably removes wax and polymer coatings and even the most stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination, such as those found in logistics and production environments. FloorPro Intensive Deep Cleaner Extra RM 752 is especially suitable for industrial and ESD flooring, cement screeds, epoxy resin surfaces and other alkali-resistant floors. The detergent is also low-foaming for optimum utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers. The silicone-free formulation also means it can be used in metal and paint processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|230
Product
- Powerful deep cleaner for removing protective coatings and dirt
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- For deep cleaning of heavily soiled industrial floor coverings
- Removes wax and polymer coatings
- FIGR tested 01/2014 (Forschungs- und Prüfinstitut für Facility Management GmbH)
- No unpleasant vapours
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Very short contact time
- Extremely economical
- Low-foam formulation
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
- Z 20 Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 150 R
- B 300 R I
- B 40 C Bp + D 43
- B 40 C Bp + D 51
- B 40 C Bp + R 45
- B 40 C Bp + R 55
- B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 43
- B 40 C Ep + D 51
- B 40 C Ep + R 45
- B 40 C Ep + R 55
- B 40 W Bp + D 43
- B 40 W Bp + D 51
- B 40 W Bp + R 45
- B 40 W Bp + R 55
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (disc)
- B 40 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- B 90 R configured
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BDP 43/400 C
- BDP 50/1500 C
- BDS 43/150 C Classic
- BDS 43/DUO C
- BDS 43/Orbital C
- BDS 43/Orbital C Spray
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp*
Application areas
- Floor cleaning