With its alkaline, silicone-free and easy to separate PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81, Kärcher is offering a virtually all-purpose high-pressure cleaning agent for a wide range of applications. It is suitable for tasks in the automotive industry, including vehicle and engine washing or tarpaulin cleaning, as well as in agriculture for machine cleaning. The food industry also benefits from the highly concentrated and at the same time material-friendly formulation that effortlessly removes heavy oil, fat, sugar and protein contamination. Surfaces, conveyor belts, crates, tanks, barrels, cold storage rooms in commercial kitchens, butcher's shops and slaughterhouses are made hygienically clean. In addition, our PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 is also suitable for hot water high-pressure cleaning and can be used in the steam stage up to 150°C.