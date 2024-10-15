PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l

For degreasing and phosphating in a single operation. Provides temporary protection against corrosion and produces a good base for paints. When processed, it leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 2
Weight (kg) 23,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 24,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
Application areas
  • Degreasing, phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Limited