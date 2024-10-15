PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48, 20l
For degreasing and phosphating in a single operation. Provides temporary protection against corrosion and produces a good base for paints. When processed, it leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|2
|Weight (kg)
|23,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|24,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing