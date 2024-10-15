Environmentally friendly yet particularly economical and powerful: SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 C eco!perform from Kärcher, with a pleasantly fresh citrus scent. The high concentrate for manual cleaning of surfaces and floors (damp wiping with spray/foam method, wet mopping with bucket method or pre-impregnation) impresses with maximum cleaning efficiency on ceramic, stainless steel, chrome, glass and plastic surfaces in sanitary areas. Thanks to its innovative acid combination of citric acid and methanesulfonic acid, the detergent removes lime residue, lime soap, urine scale and even light soiling caused by soap residue and organic material effortlessly, quickly and gently. Certified in accordance with the criteria of the EU Ecolabel and awarded the Ecolabel of the Republic of Austria, SanitPro CA 20 C eco!perform combines environmentally friendly sustainability with maximum cleaning efficiency.