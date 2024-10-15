TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l

Alkaline (ph 14) concentrate for tank interior cleaning. Ideally suited for the removal of polymer dispersions, latex, rubber or even flour. Low-foam and gentle.

The alkaline (ph 14) and low-foam TankPro cleaner Polymer RM 880 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful concentrate powerfully and effectively removes adhering polymer dispersions and latex - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 90 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 880 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 14
Weight (kg) 21,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
Application areas
  • Tanker
  • Silo container
  • Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)
  • ISO container
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2026 Kärcher Limited