VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic, 200l
High-cleaning, foam-intensive active foam for the effective removal of oil, grease and mineral contamination. VDA-compliant and gentle on surfaces and brushes.
Selected ingredients and a special formulation for gentle and intensive cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles at the same time: VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 Classic from Kärcher. Suitable for use at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems, the particularly foam-intensive active foam reliably and effectively removes grease, oil and mineral contamination from vehicle surfaces. RM 812 Classic can also be used as a brush shampoo. The voluminous, light-coloured foam supports the gliding properties of the brushes and thus protects the paintwork, while at the same time significantly reducing the resoiling of the brushes. In addition, the high-yield active foam is matched to subsequent wax products and thus prevents streaking, quickly separates oil/water in the oil separator and is VDA-compliant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|9
|Weight (kg)
|205,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|226,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 580 x 970
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Cars