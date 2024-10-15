VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894 from Kärcher is a highly concentrated, extremely economical and VDA-compliant wax care product for cars and commercial vehicles for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems. The effective wax creates a high-gloss preservative that protects the paint from harmful environmental influences for up to 8 subsequent washes. The special formulation results in a surface modification that enables better light reflection and therefore a permanently high-gloss care layer. In addition, the wax ensures excellent drying results due to its hydrophobic effects and, with a yield of around 100 cars per litre, also stands for maximum economy.