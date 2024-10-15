VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896, 20l

Extremely powerful premium rim cleaner for all coated alloy and steel rims. Highly concentrated, alkaline and at the same time particularly gentle on materials.

VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896 is the premium rim cleaner from Kärcher for effortless removal of the most stubborn dirt during vehicle wash. Suitable for use in vehicle wash systems, the highly concentrated cleaner from the Kärcher Klear!Line removes residues of brake dust, tyre wear, limescale and road salt quickly, reliably and highly effectively. The material-protecting premium product does not attack the coatings of aluminium and steel rims, uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches. In addition, VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896 with a cleaning performance of some 400 rims per litre is very economical and over 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants in accordance with EEC 648/2004.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 13
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,8
VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896, 20l
VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896, 20l
VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896, 20l
VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896, 20l
Application areas
  • Wheel rim cleaning
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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