VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l

VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification: Environmentally friendly pre-spraying agent. Accelerates the softening and removal of oils, greases and insect residues.

Our VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform is certified according to the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, proving that maximum cleaning power and environmental compatibility can go hand in hand. That's because the surfactants it contains are biodegradable as defined in EEC 648/2004 and it quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator. The effective pre-spraying agent for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles helps to significantly improve the cleaning results of the subsequent cleaning steps by expanding and reliably loosening dirt caused by grease, oil, emissions and insects. VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems and is very economical.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 11
Weight (kg) 21
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 eco!perform, 20l
Application areas
  • Car de-waxing
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Car/engine wash
  • Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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