Equipped with a convenient UHP trigger gun, our HD 9/100-4 Cage Adv ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class impressively cleans even the most stubborn dirt, such as that found in the construction industry or other industrial applications. At its heart is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. It guarantees the best cleaning results by ensuring a working pressure of 1000 bar and only consuming 900 l water per hour.