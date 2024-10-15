IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Dp AC-powered liquid and swarf vacuum for vacuuming medium quantities of oils, coolant emulsions and fine, light metal shavings. The powerful two-turbine solution with low operating noise ensures high suction power for the mobile machine with a rated input power of 2.4 kW, while the washable, durable pocket filter enables continuous operation and the optional strainer basket effectively separates liquid and solid suction media. Vacuumed liquids are drained from the 100 l container by simply detaching the drain hose and a filling level indicator prevents overfilling. Up to a height difference of six metres, this process can be sped up by using the integrated, infinitely variable barrel pump. The emptying system with a tilting chassis enables safe emptying with a roll-off mechanism. It is also possible to use a forklift or crane for emptying.