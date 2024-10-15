Industrial vacuums IVR 100/24-2 Ef
Two powerful bypass turbines ensure the high suction power of the IVR 100/24-2 Ef mobile industrial vacuum cleaner and safe vacuuming of large quantities of hazardous, fine dust.
The IVR 100/24-2 Ef industrial vacuum cleaner's reliable dust class M filter engineering and two powerful bypass turbines with a rated input power of 2.4 kW is capable of vacuuming fine and hazardous (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³) swarf and dust in large quantities. This mobile, AC-powered machine, which features a durable, washable pocket filter and manual filter cleaning for constantly high suction power, is perfectly tailored to the requirements of industrial applications thanks to its robust, maintenance-friendly design. The 100-litre container can be emptied by forklift truck or crane – without needing to remove the drive head for either option. If required, waste can also be discharged at a customer-specific emptying site, such as an underfloor conveyor or a skip.
Features and benefits
Convenient, manual discharge flapFor easy emptying, for example into underfloor conveyors or containers. Convenient and time-saving emptying of the suction material, even with large quantities. Crane lugs enable safe grabbing and emptying by crane.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Fitted with two very quiet fan motorsFor powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 532
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|230 / 23
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|116
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|116,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|950 x 715 x 1640
Videos
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine swarf
- For large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)