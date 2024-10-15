Industrial vacuums IVR 100/30 Ef
IVR 100/30 Ef robust industrial vacuum cleaner. For mobile and stationary vacuuming of solids – from fine swarf and hazardous dust through to sand and blasting abrasive.
The IVR 100/30 Ef mobile, torque-operated industrial vacuum cleaner is specially designed for performance, robustness and user-friendliness to fulfil the most demanding industrial requirements. Featuring welded-on forklift plug-in units, crane eyes, a discharge flap and ergonomic set-down trolley, there are various options to conveniently empty its 100 l container without having to remove the drive head. This means large quantities of solids, such as fine, coarse and hazardous swarf and dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³), sand or blasting abrasive, can be disposed of quickly and easily. The dust class M filter system with durable, washable pocket filter and manual filter cleaning guarantees safe vacuuming with consistently high suction power at all times. This is ensured by the powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) and the directly driven low-maintenance motor with a rated input power of 3 kW, which was also designed for continuous use.
Features and benefits
Convenient, manual discharge flapFor easy emptying, for example into underfloor conveyors or containers. Convenient and time-saving emptying of the suction material, even with large quantities. Crane lugs enable safe grabbing and emptying by crane.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|88 / 315
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|3
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|172
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|172,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|950 x 715 x 1985
Application areas
- For large quantities of fine and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For large quantities of solids, such as fine and large swarf, sand, blasting abrasive