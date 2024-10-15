Industrial vacuums IVR 100/60 Ef
Large quantities of sand and blasting abrasive, as well as fine swarf and dust, are the areas of application of the IVR 100/60 Ef mobile industrial vacuum cleaner. Ideal for continuous operation in tough industrial applications.
Featuring a dust class L filter system for safely vacuuming fine and coarse swarf and dust, sand or blasting abrasive, the torque-operated, robust and low-maintenance IVR 100/60 Ef industrial vacuum cleaner is impressive in tough industrial applications. Its durable, washable pocket filter and filter cleaning using a manual shaking mechanism ensure constantly high suction power. The powerful, energy-efficient side channel blower (IE2) for high vacuums guarantees maximum suction power, while the low-maintenance motor with a rated input power of 6 kW is designed specially for continuous use. For added convenience when emptying the industrial vacuum cleaner, which can be used for stationary or mobile applications, there is a discharge flap that can be used with a lift truck with no need to remove the drive head. Another user-friendly feature is the low operating noise. The suction waste can also be emptied manually at a customer-specific emptying site.
Features and benefits
Convenient, manual discharge flapFor easy emptying, for example into underfloor conveyors or containers. Convenient and time-saving emptying of the suction material, even with large quantities. Crane lugs enable safe grabbing and emptying by crane.
Particularly robust, particularly flexibleWith practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 6 kW power and soft start-up for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Optimally suited for mobile use in multiple shift operation.
Convenient, manual filter cleaning
- Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required.
- Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
- Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with large pocket filter
- For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
- Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|175 / 630
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|260 / 26
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|6
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Main filter dust class
|L
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|1,75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|250
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|250,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1670 x 760 x 1840
Application areas
- For large quantities of solids, such as fine and large swarf, sand, blasting abrasive